Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total transaction of $1,607,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $555.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $583.76 and a 200-day moving average of $518.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in DexCom by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in DexCom by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in DexCom by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

