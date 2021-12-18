Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) SVP Sells $1,188,684.90 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $1,188,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

