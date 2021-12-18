Insider Selling: Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00.

CALX stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.46. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 61.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Calix by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Calix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Calix by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after buying an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Calix by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

