Insider Buying: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Acquires $384,300.00 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WSC stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

