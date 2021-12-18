Insider Buying: Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,326,728.28 in Stock

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 187,391 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $1,326,728.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 180,744 shares of Radius Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $1,223,636.88.

On Friday, December 10th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 768,171 shares of Radius Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 560,691 shares of Radius Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

