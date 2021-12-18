Insider Buying: Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Buys $135,153.78 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 24,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $135,153.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lincoln Camagu Mali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 6 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33.06.

On Monday, December 6th, Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 36,133 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $187,530.27.

On Friday, December 3rd, Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 6,010 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $29,869.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $287.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.22. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

