Insider Buying: CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($29.39) per share, for a total transaction of £22,240 ($29,390.78).

CVSG opened at GBX 2,285 ($30.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. CVS Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,393.18 ($18.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,835 ($37.47). The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 84.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,348.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,361.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($36.34) to GBX 3,100 ($40.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

