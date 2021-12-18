Insider Buying: Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Buys 100,400 Shares of Stock

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Ryan Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 11,299 shares of Akerna stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,507.30.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 128,160 shares of Akerna stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $346,032.00.

KERN stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Akerna Corp. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.44.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akerna Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KERN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the first quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

