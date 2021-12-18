Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Trading Down 2.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $47.36 and last traded at $47.36. Approximately 26 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 143,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.52.

The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Get Inotiv alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $672.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27.

Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.