Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Down 39.8% in November

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the November 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth $109,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

IPHA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,421. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.