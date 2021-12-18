Informa plc (LON:INF) Insider David Flaschen Purchases 10,000 Shares

Informa plc (LON:INF) insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.46) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($64,622.70).

INF stock opened at GBX 502 ($6.63) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 522.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 525.05. Informa plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.80 ($6.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.60 ($7.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of £7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.24.

Get Informa alerts:

INF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Informa from GBX 496 ($6.55) to GBX 560 ($7.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.58) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Informa from GBX 640 ($8.46) to GBX 635 ($8.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.46) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 633.33 ($8.37).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.