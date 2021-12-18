Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 38.3% in November

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the November 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.97. 58,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,967. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

