Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the November 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IDEXY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 409,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,886. The company has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

