Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the November 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IDEXY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 409,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,886. The company has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.
Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
