Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $108.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,527,000 after purchasing an additional 199,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

