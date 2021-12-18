Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $27,226.23 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $206,625.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $113,670.45.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $84.19 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the second quarter valued at $3,098,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Impinj by 11.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Impinj by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 12.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.