Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $1.94. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Immatics stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 168,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,015. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Immatics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immatics during the second quarter valued at $146,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.