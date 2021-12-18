Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,379,515. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -179.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

