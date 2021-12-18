Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.60 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Match Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH opened at $126.65 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.51 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.