Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

Shares of WHR opened at $230.36 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.25 and a 200-day moving average of $219.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

