Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Teradyne by 1,203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Teradyne by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $156.26 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $163.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.90. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.