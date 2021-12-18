ichi.farm Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.10 or 0.08355552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.35 or 1.00071382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002732 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

