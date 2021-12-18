Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HYLN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,621 shares of company stock worth $74,531 and have sold 1,375,792 shares worth $10,859,092. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 47,975 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Hyliion by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the third quarter worth $936,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyliion stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. 3,439,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,931. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.76. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

