Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Short Interest Up 30.5% in November

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the November 15th total of 161,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBP. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the second quarter worth about $1,482,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the second quarter worth about $448,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 547.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 37.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 48,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 363.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.58. 171,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,113. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Huttig Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 67.80%.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

