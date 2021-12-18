Huntington National Bank Reduces Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAH opened at $49.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

