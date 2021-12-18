Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Unilever by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,822,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,439,000 after purchasing an additional 410,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

