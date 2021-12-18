Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 96.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

Shares of DRI opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.89 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.