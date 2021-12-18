Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Schlumberger by 422.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 321,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Schlumberger by 8.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

