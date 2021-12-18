Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,560 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.46.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

