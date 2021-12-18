Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.