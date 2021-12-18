Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Hubbell worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after acquiring an additional 313,081 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 21.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,887 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBB opened at $204.99 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.07 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

