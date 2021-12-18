Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $61.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.78.

Several brokerages have commented on HTHT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.99. 2,099,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,747. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

