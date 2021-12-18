HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HPX during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HPX during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HPX during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Get HPX alerts:

NYSE HPX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,206. HPX has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.