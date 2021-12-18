Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJY opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.7373 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

About Howden Joinery Group

