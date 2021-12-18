Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.04.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.