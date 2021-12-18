Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

