Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

