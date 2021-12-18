HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

HMST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

