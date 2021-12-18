Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

