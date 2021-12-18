HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.64% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HLS. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HLS Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$15.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$13.69 and a 52-week high of C$21.76. The company has a market cap of C$488.71 million and a P/E ratio of -23.10.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.3217101 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

