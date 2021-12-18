HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Down 45.2% in November

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$11.83 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.