HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Down 45.2% in November

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$11.83 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

