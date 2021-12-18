HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 37,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,666,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 79.88%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

