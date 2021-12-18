Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Position Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HI opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

