Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Down 3.8%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.97 and last traded at $68.33. Approximately 669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 452,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $960.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,100 shares of company stock worth $506,580. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

