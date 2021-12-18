HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) Insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard Purchases 50,000 Shares

HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,250.00 ($11,607.14).

Alexander (Sandy) Beard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Alexander (Sandy) Beard acquired 25,000 shares of HGL stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,000.00 ($5,714.29).

On Monday, December 6th, Alexander (Sandy) Beard acquired 4,001 shares of HGL stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,320.33 ($943.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. HGL’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

About HGL

HGL Limited imports and distributes branded products for in Australia and internationally. It operates through Retail Marketing, Building Product, and Personal Care, and Healthcare segments. The Retail Marketing segment provides standard and customized shelving and display solutions to brand owners and retailers.

