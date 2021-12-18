Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $13.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $60,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth about $121,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

