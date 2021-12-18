Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Acquires $29,630.70 in Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Philip Dinapoli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.58 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $121,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.