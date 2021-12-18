Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Down to $38.42

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.42, but opened at $37.59. Herbalife Nutrition shares last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 12,083 shares.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.
The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth about $172,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.