Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Down to $38.42

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.42, but opened at $37.59. Herbalife Nutrition shares last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 12,083 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth about $172,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

