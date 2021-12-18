Helmet.insure (HELMET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $239,250.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,408,972 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

