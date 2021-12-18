Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 227,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,398,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $12,967,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 160.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 70,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 43,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 257.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 97,847 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

