Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,349,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,048. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38, a PEG ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 340.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,828 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $12,967,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,009 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.